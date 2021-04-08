IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 10, 2021
IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Remains in the Friendzone with a New #1 Song
I feel seen and heard ... #IRMIXRadio”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
— Jyrice
19. Catie Waters Crazy Cutmore Ent.
18. Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified Entertainment
17. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment
15. Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment
14. Gordon City and Drama You’ve Done Enough Positiva
13. Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing
12. Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records
11. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
10. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
9. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
8. DJ Jon Feat. Taffy New York WhiteLab Music
7. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea (to be continued) The Flow of the Nite
6. Martone All Through the Night (Duce Club House Remix) EEMG LLC
5. D.C. w/ PBX & Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
4. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
3. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband (Remix) Stepin2theglow Publishing
2. Cin Diego She Aint Stepin2theglow Pub.
1. Jyrice Friendzone Blue Records LLC https://open.spotify.com/track/7ED1WTePSidlbndWxVxI9L?si=9f3f31861c72412a
IRMIX Radio
IRMIX Radio LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
# 2 Single on IRMIX Radio's Indie Countdown Weekending April 10, 2021