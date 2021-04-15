Briley & Baxter Publications Announces the Release of Young Adult Book, Penikese Island Adventure

Penikese Island Adventure

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is pleased to announce the release of the young adult novel, Penikese Island Adventure, by author Kathleen Hickey, available on May 4, 2021 via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

A classic summer coming-of-age story with some thrilling twists and turns, Penikese Island Adventure centers around Julia, a young girl who plans to spend the summer with her dad in New York City, only to be drawn into a mysterious and exciting adventure on an abandoned island off the coast of Massachusetts instead. Julia’s father takes on the role of head psychologist at a camp on Penikese Island, home to 12 troubled boys and a limited staff. After begrudgingly agreeing to join him, Julia realizes her expectations for a boring summer are destined to turn into the adventure of a lifetime. She quickly finds herself caught up in forgotten mystery, hidden danger, and a forbidden romance. Penikese Island Adventure will be available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble on May 4, 2021.

Background on Penikese Island:

Penikese Island was originally home to a leprosy hospital at the beginning of the 20th century, purchased for $25,000 to house and isolate locals with the disease. After the hospital closed in 1921, the buildings were destroyed, leaving only a small cemetery and stone gate posts behind. Penikese Island is now used mainly as a bird sanctuary and a nature camp, but in the past, it has also been host to a school for troubled juvenile boys, as well as a center for young men struggling with addiction.

About the Author:

Kathleen Hickey is a retired educator who has focused much of her career on literacy. With her career, and with her books, she hopes to spread her love of reading and writing to all children. Kathleen and her husband live in southeastern Massachusetts and love being near the ocean. Much of her time is now spent reading, traveling the world, and connecting with her three grandsons.

