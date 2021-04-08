Queensland Parliamentary Library (QPL) Chooses Softlink IC's Liberty and illumin Software
After thoroughly researching the library and research management systems landscape and a rigorous tender process, Liberty and illumin fitted the bill!
Librarians are almost always very helpful and often almost absurdly knowledgeable. Their skills are probably very underestimated and largely underemployed.”TARRAGINDI, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres is delighted to announce the Queensland Parliamentary Library recently selected Liberty as their new library management system and illumin as their research management system.
They were seeking to implement a Software as a Service solution or solutions comprising:
• An Integrated Library System
• An Alerting Service
• A Digital Repository
• A Discovery and Federated Search Layer
• A Research Management System
We are proud that Liberty and illumin will meet the library staff’s requirements.
An overview of the Queensland Parliamentary Library:
The Queensland Parliamentary Library has been in existence for over 160 years being the first publicly funded library in Queensland. The collection spans three centuries including rare and unique Queensland titles. As a Legal Deposit Library, the collection continues to grow with a strong Queensland focus.
The collection includes news and current affairs clips selected daily by the librarians, government documents and reports, academic journals, aggregated data sets, monographs, serials, and heritage collections including maps, manuscripts, biographies and images.
As the premier research library in Queensland, they have an expert team of research and information professionals including lawyers, scientists, economists as well as statisticians, policy analysts, social planners, and librarians to support the information needs of their clients (approximately 1000) including members of parliament and their staff, former members, other parliamentary libraries and scholars.
The Library also provides a number of information services for their clients including the very popular daily alerting service, and customised alerts, video on demand services for clips and streams of all the relevant news and current affairs which date back to the 1970s, and is enabled through the Library’s copyright exemptions. Today the library collection includes over 7 million records, the vast majority of these being digital.
The collection is known as the O’Donovan Collection, and is named after Denis O'Donovan who was the Queensland Parliamentary Librarian between 1874 and 1902. During this period O’Donovan substantially added to the existing library collection.
We look forward to working with the Queensland Parliamentary Library staff as they continue to manage their significant collections, services, and research workload now and into the future.
