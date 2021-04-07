Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 4400 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:10 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a box cutter and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim refused medical treatment on scene.

 

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 49 year-old James Anthony Lott, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

