Henges and Busch Shooting Ranges now offering 5-stand shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Both Missouri Department of Conservation staffed shooting ranges in the St. Louis area are now hosting 5-stand shotgun shooting opportunities this spring and summer.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance will offer 5-stand on Thursdays from 1- 7:30 p.m., and the Jay Henges Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka will host 5-stand every Wednesday from 1-7:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 5-stand shooting at both ranges will be offered through Aug. 31.

5-stand is a discipline of clay bird shooting that simulates realistic scenarios for the hunter getting ready to go afield. Targets will imitate the flight patterns of some of Missouri’s most popular game birds. Shooters rotate through five stations where they will see clay targets flying left and right, toward and away from them at different angles and speeds. This discipline will be an excellent preparation for beginning shooters looking to get into game bird hunting.

5-stand shooting use fees are $4 per round, which includes clay birds. Both shooting ranges offer eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.