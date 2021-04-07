MDC invites families to learn the basics of archery on April 25

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Whether your interest is bow-hunting or recreational target shooting, archery is an activity that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

People can learn more about the fundamentals of using and maintaining archery equipment on April 25 at a free clinic at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic, “Learning Archery: Family Archery” will be 2-4 p.m. and will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities. The event is open to all ages, but its emphasis will be on families. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Manager Steve Govero will include parts and operation of a bow, shooting fundamentals, safety, maintenance and storage tips. Archery equipment for the hands-on portion of the workshop will be provided by Dalton Range staff. COVID-19 precautions will be in place during this workshop. That means

Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.

All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176972

People can find out about other upcoming programs at the Andy Dalton Range by calling 417-742-4361.