U.S. Highway 16 Reopened from Wyoming Border to Custer with No Travel Advised

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Contact:  Rich Zacher,Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948

 

 

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway 16 has reopened from the Wyoming border to Custer. No travel is still advised on this section of U.S. Highway 16 due to heavy snow and near zero visibility.

For complete road condition information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

