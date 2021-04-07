U.S. Highway 16 Reopened from Wyoming Border to Custer with No Travel Advised

Contact: Rich Zacher,Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948
CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway 16 has reopened from the Wyoming border to Custer. No travel is still advised on this section of U.S. Highway 16 due to heavy snow and near zero visibility.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.