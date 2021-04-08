“THE PANORAMA HOUSE”—RENOVATED HISTORIC MID-CENTURY MODERN HOME DESIGNED BY FAMED ARCHITECT—JUST LISTED IN MIAMI AREA

Rare Mid-Century Modern Home Designed by Noted Architect Modern Tropical Oasis with Panoramic Views of Pool and Hexagon Loggia Wes Pearce, Property Agent, GRABER Realty Group

Modern Tropical Oasis with Panoramic Views of Lushly Landscaped Pool Retreat, Hexagon Loggia, and Artist Murals

It combines character and cool, with fantastic flow and functionality--an ideal trophy home for contemporary living.” — Wes Pearce, Property Agent, GRABER Realty Group

MIAMI, FLORIDA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gleaming example of the best authentic 1950s Mid-Century Modern and Modern Tropicalism design, “The Panorama House,” is now for sale at $2.599 million in tony Miami Shores, ten minutes from downtown Miami. Renovated for today’s luxury living, this rare offer comes from a small inventory of Mid-Century Modern homes by noted architects in the Miami area.

“It combines character and cool, with fantastic flow and functionality--an ideal trophy home for contemporary living,” said Wes Pearce, one of the area’s top real estate agents and the listing agent of GRABER Realty Group.

With 3,867 square feet of living space, the five bedroom, five bath pool home features a separate guest suite and large screening room cleverly designed for ultimate privacy and enjoyment of South Florida’s year-round indoor-outdoor living. Located on a prestigious entry street, the home is situated on an angle on a half-acre lot and appears deceivingly small from the front view then wings out, like a bird in flight, to reveal sweeping panoramic views.

The Panorama House was designed in 1950 with an addition in 1957 by noted Italian-born architect Joseph J. De Brita. He worked in New York City for John Russell Pope, the prestigious architect of several major American landmarks including the Jefferson Memorial, the National Archives, and the West Building of the National Gallery of Art. De Brita created important works before and after World War II. Pre-war, he brought to life more than a dozen hotels on Miami Beach including the Coral Reef, The Georgian and Ocean Walk. His work contributes to several Miami Beach historic districts.

Post-war De Brita’s projects expanded to civic and educational buildings and select homes. He helped define new regional modern architecture--Mid-Century Modern--with clean lines, open flow, unique use of materials, such as flagstone on the front of the home, and Modern Tropicalism that embraces indoor-outdoor living. Both architectural styles captured the public’s fascination then as they do today.

“De Brita’s Panorama House epitomizes the elements of these post-war houses,” said Allan Shulman, architect, author, editor and curator, whose research focuses on themes of modernism, tropicality and urbanism. “Miami’s Mid-Century Modern houses are a distinctive feature of Miami’s identity. The houses reflect a poignant sense of place, a keenness for modern living arrangements and the possibilities of indoor-outdoor living,” added Shulman, who also serves as the Director of Graduate Programs in Architecture and Professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture. His research helped secure historic designation for parts of Miami Beach.

COOL, OH SO COOL

With its openness, The Panorama House has the relaxed feel of a hip, exclusive boutique hotel, understandably so since architect De Brita’s previous work focused on hotels and the current owner, who creates new concepts for hotels, recently renovated the home with acute attention to detail.

Floor to ceiling impact glass stacked doors allow central living and dining, with its Andy Warhol wallpapered wall, to glow in beautiful morning and afternoon natural light. They provide unfettered access to a vast, hexagon-shaped loggia with plenty of room to dine, grill, entertain and relax. Enjoy the Wynwood Walls inspired experience with two spectacular exterior murals by two ultra-hip, in-demand stars of the Miami art world.

“The natural surroundings here are breathtaking,” added realtor Pearce. “You’d never realize you’re just a few blocks from downtown Miami Shores with its restaurants and retail with this much land, lush landscaping and spectacular new 42-foot pool with sun shelf for lounging.” The heated saltwater pool is controlled by an app that also commands the pool’s LED lights, changeable for whatever your mood--from the Caribbean Sea to a California sunset.

Beyond towering mature oak and palm trees, the gardens feature a “food forest” of mango, banana, Barbados cherry, mulberry, papaya, hibiscus cranberry--delicious for iced tea--a fifty-year-old avocado tree and more. An array of herbs--such as dill, cilantro, lemongrass, rosemary, thyme, and vegetables--arugula, kale, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, beans, and radishes thrive in raised planters.

With those fresh choices, deciding what’s for dinner is easy-- cooking and enjoying even more so in the newly renovated kitchen that features an expansive triangle-shaped, eat-in island to mirror how the house wings out to the commanding view. The main kitchen wall covered in textured geometric tile gives three-dimensional movement and is capped by new Italian cabinetry with custom drawer organizers.

Also custom renovated, the master bedroom-bath suite provides a spacious getaway for ultimate relaxation--with the steam shower and complete privacy--since two other bedrooms are in the other wing and a fourth down another hall. “Adding to the cool factor are three, Instagram-ready, preciously preserved vintage baths,” said Pearce. A separate guest suite and spacious, 468 square foot window-lined screening room, perfect as home theater, music, or recreation room, complete this spectacular property.

“Today, more than ever, homebuyers expect more--they're looking for space to relax, work, play, and most importantly, a design that encourages indoor-outdoor living. In Miami, demand is booming for these rare authentic resort-style Mid-Century Modern statement homes,” said Shane Graber, Broker-Owner, GRABER Realty Group, the top brokerage team in Miami’s Upper Eastside and Miami Shores.

For more information about The Panorama House at 500 NE 96nd St., Miami Shores, Florida, 33138, go to ThePanoramaHouseMiamiShores.com, MLS, Zillow, Trulia or Realtor.Com. Listed by Wes Pearce, Wes@GRABERRealty.com, Property Agent at GRABER Realty Group.

At GRABER Realty Group there really is a difference. Experience the thrill of working with a laser-focused next-generation real estate marketing team obsessed with helping you buy and sell faster at the best price with less stress! www. GRABERRealty.com

Learn More in This Video Walkthrough of The Panorama House