Global Technology Solutions expands its sales team in the Western US

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Technology Solutions announces a new hire in the company’s Sales and Business Development department. Tom Ray joins the organization as Senior Account Executive.

“I am truly looking forward to being a part of an established market leader in the contact center technology services space,” Ray says. “I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of GTS”.

Mr. Ray brings over 20 years of business development and sales experience within the contact center technology industry in the public sector vertical with a strong grasp in the Western United States markets. Tom will be developing new business relationships, promoting products and services.

“We are very thrilled to have Tom on board. Over the years we have helped state and local government agencies modernize their contact center and serve their citizens effortlessly”, says Ram Agarwal, President & CEO at Global Technology Solutions, LLC. “With Tom, we will be able to expand our footprint in the Western United States and help state and local agencies in California, Nevada and Washington transition from outdated infrastructure to modern AI-driven omni-channel contact center”.

As a Senior Account Executive, Ray will support strategic initiatives for sales and client acquisition and work closely with the partners to manage relationships across state and local government agencies within the contact center technology space.

“Mr. Ray is an outstanding addition to the team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the public sector vertical. We are more than excited to have him a part of GTS.” says Tony Colombo, VP Business Development & Sales at Global Technology Solutions.

ABOUT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, LLC

Global Technology Solutions, LLC refuels the customer experiences through the power of cloud and AI. GTS is a system integrator and reseller of Genesys Cloud Contact Center, UiPath Robotic Process Automation software, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud solutions. GTS strives to provide frictionless experiences to its customers, employees, and partner community. Its mission is to foster customer trust and loyalty by humanizing technology.

To learn more about Global Technology Solutions, please visit www.globo-tek.com.

