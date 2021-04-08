How to deliver personalized B2B buyer journeys at scale
Free webinar, hosted by Web Insights, includes expert speakers from Webeo, Integrate and LogMeIn.
Every successful marketeer understands the value of personalization, but scaling personalization, and delivering truly bespoke user journeys, is a different ball game entirely.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Deliver Personalized B2B Buyer Journeys at Scale will feature a panel of experts discussing how marketeers can move buyers from one stage of the journey to the next, effectively and at scale.
— Lilah Waite, Chief Marketing Officer at Web Insights
The panel webinar, hosted by author and journalistic storyteller, Christoph Trappe, includes speakers from world-leading brands including award-winning personalization software solution, Webeo, precision demand marketing leader, Integrate, pioneer in remote working technology, LogMeIn, and innovative website visitor automation software, Web Insights.
The event takes place on Thursday, 15 April at 4pm GMT/11 am EST/10 am CST and is free to attend. You can register your interest here.
Lilah Waite, Chief Marketing Officer at Web Insights, said: "Every successful marketeer understands the value of personalization, but scaling personalization, and delivering truly bespoke buyer journeys, is a different ball game entirely. It's an area where a number of organizations fall short, and we're really excited to bring this panel together to discuss the tactics that drive the best results in the fast-evolving marketing landscape."
Viewers can pose their own questions to the panel, who will be discussing the following:
- How to map customer needs and create relevant buyer journeys
- How you can move customers along the stages of the buyer journey
- Where you are likely to be losing customers
- Making your marketing personal – and doing so at scale
Lilah added: "Gaining a true understanding of the modern-day buyer journey is crucial for marketing professionals to identify how their customers are navigating the buying process, and more importantly, how they can help guide them through that process. High-level personalization is the expectation in B2B buyer journeys today, and each member of our panel will bring their own unique perspective on what that means for their business, their customers, and the B2B buyer journey at large."
Web Insights is a highly intelligent website visitor automation solution. The software empowers technology and SaaS marketers to boost MQLs and SQLs through super-smart automation and integration capabilities. It seamlessly integrates into any existing mar-tech stack or CRM; it can route leads and opportunities directly to a stakeholder across a user's business. It allows users to add contacts to workflows for instant communication or nurture and turn website visitors into leads at every stage of the funnel.
How to deliver personalized B2B buyer journeys at scale is LIVE on Thursday 15 April. Save your seat here.
