Fitzgerald Auto Mall Celebrates Earth Day

In Celebration of Earth Day, Fitzgerald Auto Mall Reaffirms its Commitment to Recycling & Renewable Energy
Fitzgerald is committed to sustainability and supporting the community by reducing its environmental footprint. Increasing investments in clean energy also makes perfect business sense”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This years' Earth Day theme is, "Restore Our Earth", which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking to restore the world's ecosystems. In celebration of Earth Day, Fitzgerald Auto Mall is committed to establish and maintain an Environmental Management System (EMS) that goes beyond simply meeting environmental laws and regulations, but extends to everyday practices and business decisions. Fitzgerald's 2020 energy offset report from their Solar Canopy reaffirms its continued commitment to eco-friendly practices.
After one year of full operation, the Solar Canopy offset 82% of their power consumption. In addition, for the fifth year in a row, Fitzgerald Auto Mall's solid waste recycling percentage increased, reaching to 85%, which is more than twice the national average for businesses.
The Fitzgerald Solar Canopy, installed in May 2019, has 2,435 panels covering approximately 45,168 square feet. The acre sized Solar Canopy is the largest of any car dealer in the DMV and is believed to be the largest Solar Canopy East of the Mississippi. In 2020, 82% of Fitzgerald Auto Mall’s operating energy was offset by the Solar Panel with monthly electric bills decreasing by 66% and with a total savings of $240,449 since the installation.
Fitzgerald Auto Mall was the first automotive dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the global standard for Environmental Management Systems (EMS). They were also the first dealership group to become an EPA Green Power Partner Member of the EPA Green Power Leadership Club and a long-standing member of the Clean Energy Partnership in Maryland. “Fitzgerald is committed to sustainability and supporting the community by reducing its environmental footprint. Increasing investments in clean energy also makes perfect business sense,” said Jack Fitzgerald, Chairman. All Fitzgerald dealerships are fueled by renewable energy sources, such as Wind and Solar.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principle continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com
