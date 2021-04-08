MONA in Australia Voted Top Museum in The World by Carl Kruse Art Blog Readership

Carl Kruse Art Blog - MONA Museum

Descending staircase at the entrance of the MONA museum.

Carl Kruse Arts Blog Image of MONA

Approaching MONA from the sea.

An unusual museum amid a sea of usual suspects.

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 1, 2021 the Carl Kruse Art Blog canvassed its readership with the question, “what is your favorite art museum in the world?”

Tabulation of the responses closed April 1, 2021 and we are pleased to announce that the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Tasmania, Australia was ranked as the favorite art museum in the world.

The iconoclastic MONA was a surprise, even given the quirky followers of the blog, who voted as follows regarding their favorite art museums in the world:

1. MONA, Tasmania, Australia
2. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, U.S.A.
3. The Louvre, Paris, France
4. The Hermitage, St, Petersburg, Russia
5. Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), New York, U.S.A.
6. The Uffizi Galleries/Museums, Florence, Italy
7. The British Museum, London, Great Britain
8. The Vatican Collections, Vatican City
9. The Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
10. El Prado, Madrid, Spain

Honorable mention in not art museums but “great,” “fun,” “uplifting” places of learning in order of votes:

1. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, Washington, DC, U.S.A.
2. San Francisco Exploratorium, San Francisco, U.S.A.
3. Victoria and Albert Museum, London, Great Britain
4. Pompeii, Italy
5. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Miami, U.S.A.
6. Monterey Bay Aquarium, California, U.S.A.
7. Natural History Museum London, Great Britain
8. Chocolate Museum, Paris, France
9. CosmoCaixa, Barcelona, Spain
10. NEMO, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
11. Skansen, Stockholm (along with the VASA exhibit), Sweden
12. City of Science and Industry, Paris, France
13. Art Science Museum, Singapore
14. Deutsches Museum, Munich, Germany
15. Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, China

The survey was a decidedly non-scientific experiment, with the sample size limited to the readership of an almost entirely English-speaking blog. However, we found it revealing in that many of the usual suspects landed on the list, with one unusual one on the top.

The Carl Kruse Art Blog is at https://carlkruse.net

