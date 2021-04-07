Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Belmont
St. Clairsville Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Western Brown Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clinton
Clinton Massie Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Maple Heights City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles
09/01/2018 TO 08/31/2020
Franklin
Sarah A. Russell, D.O.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Gallia
Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene
Central State University - WCSU-FM
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lawrence
Rock Hill Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Licking
Par Excellence Academy
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Mahoning
Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Monroe
Monroe County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Montgomery
Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Genoa Area Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pike
Western Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ross
Zane Trace Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Sandusky
Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.