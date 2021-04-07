For Immediate Release:

April 7, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Belmont St. Clairsville Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Western Brown Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clinton Clinton Massie Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Maple Heights City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles 09/01/2018 TO 08/31/2020 Franklin Sarah A. Russell, D.O. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene Central State University - WCSU-FM IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking Par Excellence Academy 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Mahoning Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Monroe Monroe County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Montgomery Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pike Western Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Zane Trace Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

