Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 8, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

April 7, 2021                                                             

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Belmont

St. Clairsville Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Western Brown Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Clinton Massie Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Maple Heights City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles

 

09/01/2018 TO 08/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Sarah A. Russell, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Central State University - WCSU-FM

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Rock Hill Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Par Excellence Academy

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Mahoning

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Montgomery

Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Oakwood Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Genoa Area Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Western Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Zane Trace Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

