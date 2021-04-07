Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of St. Andrew’s, One of the Largest Privately Held Bahamian Islands

St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island, Bahamas Stunning private island in southern Bahamas One of the largest private islands in the Bahamas at 730ac Miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet waters Development opportunity of a lifetime

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, is Under Contract.

Not only did the auction process bring our client global exposure for her one-of-a-kind property, but it also afforded her ultimate control by defining her own date of sale.” — Stuart Halbert, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the 730-acre private island of St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, in the Bahamas is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty.

Previously offered for $19.5M million, the property sold after an active auction on March 31.

“This opportunity was prime for the Concierge Auctions platform,” stated Halbert. “Not only did the auction process bring our client global exposure for her one-of-a-kind property—the largest held privately owned island in the Bahamas—but it also afforded her ultimate control by defining her own date of sale.”

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 33 days prior to the sale resulted in over 59,000-plus website/page views, 738 prospects, and 5 bidders.

St. Andrew’s offers a blank canvas of rolling hills and calm warm waters awaiting boundless opportunities for development. Be it a picturesque residential settlement, an expansive tropical estate with miles of private beaches to wander, or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course. Surrounded by azure ocean waters and fringed with pristine white sand beaches, elevations vary from sea level to a hilly 40 feet. The eastern side of the island features deep water access, perfect for large ships to pull up, which creates a prime construction opportunity.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of St. Andrew’s will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com



St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island | Bahamas