Christine Shettel joins Kent Imaging as Vice President, Clinical Services

Kent Imaging is pleased to announce Ms. Shettel as VP of Clinical Services with over 24 years of clinical, medical education, and medical sales management.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Shettel, RN BSN CHWS MAPWCA PWRC, as Vice President of Clinical Services. “The Kent team and Board of Directors are very excited to have Christine join our growing organization,” said Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “Christine brings a wealth of experience from the organizations she has worked for in the past as well as from her extensive background in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.”

Ms. Shettel has over 24 years of clinical, medical education, and medical sales management. She is a Registered Nurse certified in wound care and hyperbaric medicine through the American Board of Wound Healing and obtained her Masters through the American Professional Wound Care Association. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for both the American Professional Wound Care Society and the American Board of Wound Healing. Christine has a Bachelor’s in Science and Nursing from Messiah College, Grantham, PA. Christine is also published in the area of wound care research.

Ms. Shettel will be responsible for patient outcomes, reimbursement, and medical education at Kent. Her experience and thorough understanding of both acute and long-term care policy and procedures will play an integral role in our organization.

About Kent Imaging Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, is a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com

Contact: