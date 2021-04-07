Parents Supporting their Online Learners: part 2 of 11
Managing Emotions
Children will need to develop skills for managing emotions during conflicts”UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to resolve conflicts is a very important skill that all children should learn. It is associated with being self-aware and knowing how to manage emotions. These skills are taught in schools, however, if you are a parent who opted for online learning, it is important to ask your child’s teacher for activities and strategies that can be done at home to build conflict resolution skills. Meanwhile, Parents as Tutors (www.parentsastutors.com) is happy to provide tips that parents can use.
— Dr. Andrea Thompson
Calming Corner
Collaborate with your children in identifying a place where they can sit for a while to calm down. Set a time limit for calming down, and explain that once they are calm it is time to discuss the issue. If the child is upset with a family member, that is the person with whom the child should have the discussion. Lay down the ground rules for discussion. For example, no yelling, speak calmly, use your words and not your hands, use your inside voice, wait your turn, listen intently to what the other person is saying, and note that resolution is not about being right it is about understanding each other’s point and arriving at a compromise. Parents should ask children how the situation could have been handled differently, and at the end of the discussion, apology and shaking of hands to signal an intent to move forward, is necessary.
Modeling
Parents and children can play a scenario demonstrating the need for conflict resolution. A discussion should ensue thereafter. Have the child assess the situation, explain what went wrong, how the situation was handled, and what could have been done to avoid the conflict, or to bring it to an amicable end.
Characters in Stories
As you read to your child, point out the problem in the story, and hone in on the conflict. Your child should be able to explain how each character’s tone, behavior, and emotions contributed to the conflict. Children should assess the conflict and suggest the best strategy for resolution. Finally, ask your child to share how he/she would counsel the characters to avoid a similar conflict reoccur. This activity also enhances a child's comprehension skills.
Movies
Prior to watching a movie with your child, have a pre-discussion about observing how conflicts occur in the movie, and the actions that triggered the conflicts. Your child should be aware that a post discussion will ensue to discuss how each character contributed to the conflict, and how the conflict was resolved.
Questioning
If parents are unsure as to how to question their children after reading and/or watching a movie, they can watch the video titled How to Improve your Child’s Reading Comprehension of Narrative Texts: Questioning. Go to www.parentsastutors.com and click on tutorials.
