Entrex Carbon Market Engages Net Zero Analysis for Roper Island Carbon Offset Futures
Entrex announced today the engagement of Net Zero Analysis to register, validate and verify Roper Island carbon futures with the UN/World Bank registries.
Engaging with Net Zero Analysis will provide credibility as to the quality of Roper Island carbon offset futures,”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Entrex Carbon Market (www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com) announced today the engagement of Net Zero Analysis to register, validate and verify Roper Island carbon futures with the United Nations/World Bank Carbon Registry.
“Engaging with Net Zero Analysis will provide credibility as to the quality of Roper Island carbon offset futures,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, a majority owned subsidiary of Entrex (OTC: UNSS). “Having a global, ISO 14001 International Auditor will provide substantial comfort to buyers looking to purchase Roper Island futures to help meet their carbon neutrality needs.”
“Entrex Carbon Market has been working with US-based clients with the potential of millions of domestic US-based carbon offsets. We believe launching together on a manageable project like Roper Island will help confirm our scalable process to register, verify and validate the offsets for buyers,” said George Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero Analysis.
“We believe working together with Entrex, the only regulatory-compliant market for carbon offsets in the US, can help bring stability and regulatory oversight to President Biden’s climate focus. Establishing sufficient US-based carbon offsets should help meet the anticipated demand for US-based carbon offsets,” said Mike Fiorino, Senior Vice President and Director of Compliance at NetZero Analysis.
About Entrex
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant, niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute" forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex.
These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to ahistorical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.
These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as are result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
