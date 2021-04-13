A Place At Home Opens Third Location in Texas
A Place At Home, which offers in-home senior care to help seniors age with dignity and respect, announced the opening of our third location in Texas.THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home, which offers in-home senior care and other services designed to help seniors age with dignity and respect, is pleased to announce the opening of our third location in Texas. The new franchise is located at 2001 Timberloch Place, Suite 551K, The Woodlands, TX 77380 and serves The Woodlands as well as surrounding communities of Conroe, Spring, Magnolia, Montgomery, Willis, Pinehurst, Shenandoah, Oak Ridge North, Rayford, Tamina, Panorama Village, Egypt, Chateau Woods, Sleepy Hollow, Decker Prairie, Stagecoach, Karen, Dobbin, and Bobville.
How we help
We understand that navigating care for yourself or a loved one can be confusing and overwhelming, and we’re here to offer compassionate, experienced help. From an initial meeting, assessment, and development of a care plan to monitoring and evaluating the care you or your loved one receives, we’re here to help every step of the way.
Adam and Trista Johnson are the owners of the new Texas location, and they bring a caring and professional background to the company and take pride in the mission of helping seniors to maintain their independence. The couple has two sons, Hayden and Gavin, and they’re pleased to be closer to Trista’s family in southern Texas after moving to the area.
A personal connection
Adam credits growing up on a farm in Minnesota with teaching him the value of a hard day’s work. He earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and has a background in disability insurance.
“I began my career in retail management, but after several years was drawn into the disability insurance space where I worked as a manager and consultant,” he explained. “I enjoy helping people and look forward to making a positive difference in my community. My wife and I are excited to tackle this fulfilling new challenge!”
Trista earned a law degree from the University of North Dakota and has enjoyed helping clients navigate complex issues and finding solutions that help them reach their goals. She and Adam were looking for an opportunity to help people and to make a positive difference in their community, so they chose A Place At Home.
Her personal experience with coordinating care for her parents, both of whom have health challenges, also served as a catalyst. Her father suffered a stroke over five years ago when Trista lived out of state, and ultimately, she and Adam decided to move to Texas to be closer to her parents. Since then, her mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and her father has been diagnosed with leukemia.
“I am so grateful to be close now to help them get to their appointments and coordinate care. I want to help others do the same and make sure our seniors’ needs are being met,” she said.
The clear choice
The couple chose A Place At Home because it’s quickly becoming a national leader in in-home senior-focused care. The robust offering of services provided, along with their 'We are CARE' philosophy and the organization’s overall mission, made A Place At Home a clear choice, the couple added. CARE refers to the company’s core values of being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical.
“Finding passionate entrepreneurs like Trista and Adam that also share our same CARE values is the exact reason why we started franchising A Place At Home. We not only feel rewarded being able to bring a higher standard of care to communities across the nation but also helping great people reach their goals of business ownership,” said Jerod Evanich, President and Co-Founder of A Place At Home.
For more information about our A Place At Home Franchise or our new Texas location, visit aplaceathome.com.
