Travelcamp RV Hosts Jacksonville Jaguars Duuuval Draft Party with RV Stadium Show
Travelcamp RV is proud to announce they are the official host of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Duuuval Draft Night.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelcamp RV is proud to announce they are the official host of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Duuuval Draft Night. Travelcamp RV will be celebrating this year’s draft night with a five-day RV show titled, The Jacksonville RV Stadium Show, taking place Wednesday, April 28th through Sunday, May 2nd. The event will showcase top RV brands, exclusive, event-only incentives, on-site manufacturer representatives and special financing. Attendees are also able to register to win a free RV. Additionally, there will be giveaways, food trucks, prizes, special appearances, live music and much more.
Travelcamp RV made their partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars official in January of 2020 and kicked it off by providing rookie quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, a free, three-month RV rental. Minshew’s RV adventure took him from Jacksonville to Los Angeles, wrapping up his cross-country adventure in early 2020. The relationship between Travelcamp RV and the Jacksonville Jaguars will consist of RV-related activities and events exposing and highlighting the RV lifestyle to Jaguar fans. This will include displaying RVs at the stadium, utilizing social media to promote the benefits of the RV lifestyle and other similar activities.
Travelcamp RV, LLC was founded in 2014 and adopted the tagline, “Helping more families make more memories through the adventures of the outdoors in an RV.” Their clear vision and mission paired with a growing base of satisfied customers propelled Travelcamp RV to become the premier RV dealer of the southeast. With five current locations across Florida and Georgia, their sixth location opens in Griffin, GA in May of 2021 with more openings slotted for the coming year. Travelcamp RV sells, rents and services primarily new, towable RVs and select new and used motorhomes while also offering accessories at their facilities and online at www.travelcampgear.com. Other products offered extended warranty protection plans and insurance. Travelcamp RV prides itself on a “value pricing from the get-go” approach and being a complete, turnkey, one-stop shop for RVs.
Brooke Kelley
Travelcamp RV
+1 904-297-1736 ext. 9111
info@travelcamp.com
Travelcamp RV Stadium Show