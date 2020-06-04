Travelcamp RV Announces the Opening of Two New Locations in Florida & Georgia
Travelcamp RV is excited to announce its fourth location in Savannah, GA and its fifth location in Brooksville, FL.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelcamp RV is excited to announce its fourth location in Savannah, GA and its fifth location in Brooksville, FL.
Travelcamp has expanded its footprint to provide sales, service, rentals, and accessories, from Top Brand RV manufacturers, into these new markets for the purpose of growing its customer base and to further serve an expanded market of RV consumers.
Travelcamp is Florida’s premier Towable RV dealer with five locations in Florida and Georgia. Travelcamp is a complete turnkey one-stop shop for all consumer RV needs. Travelcamp practices a strong focus on providing personal & superior customer service, and has an entire team that consists of professional sales members, finance experts, service technicians, and a knowledgeable parts and accessories staff to support the RV consumer.
Savannah is the oldest city in the state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. The city's former promotional name was "Hostess City of the South," a phrase still used by the city government. An earlier nickname was "the Forest City", in reference to the large population and species of oak trees that flourish in the Savannah area. These trees were especially valuable in shipbuilding during the 19th century. In 2014, Savannah attracted 13.5 million visitors from across the country and around the world. Savannah's downtown area is one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts in the United States.
Brooksville is a city located in Hernando County, Florida, United States. It is part of the Tampa Metropolitan Statistical Area in Florida. Brooksville is a thriving residential-commercial community which has experienced continuous growth while preserving its original charm. Brooksville was officially established in 1856. It is located 45 miles north of Tampa and 51 miles southwest of Ocala. Brooksville is home to the fifth location of Travelcamp LLC and its goal will be to serve the Tampa Metropolitan area in Florida.
Brooke Kelley
Travelcamp
+1 904-512-6131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn