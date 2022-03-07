Travelcamp RV Expands with Several New Locations in Southeast

Submit Release
We are excited about our strong trajectory of organic growth that continues with a solid foundation of the systems, processes, staff tenure, and culture we know to be essential for long term success.”
— Salem Hassan (President & CEO)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the fastest growing RV retailers in North America, Travelcamp RV is proud to announce several new store openings, expanding its reach further throughout the Southeast.

In December 2021, Travelcamp RV opened two locations - one in Pinellas Park, Florida to serve the greater Tampa area and a location in Griffin, Georgia, serving the Atlanta region. The RV retailer also opened a newly constructed store in Melbourne, Florida, in February of 2022.

Additionally, Travelcamp RV is eagerly working towards the unveilings of an additional five new market areas across the southeast:

A new store being constructed in Fort Pierce, Fl - furthering Travelcamp’s reach down to south Florida with a planned opening in early 2023.

A new store being constructed in Orange Park, Fl will open in June 2022 due to the high demand in the Jacksonville, FL market.

A remodel of a former Harley Davidson dealership in Clermont, Fl will transform the facility into a Travelcamp RV dealership to open mid-year 2022.

A new store being constructed in Greenville, NC set to open mid-year 2022.

A remodel of a Southern States facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina set to open in April of 2022.

Travelcamp also has additional markets working that are expected to firm up in 2022. With this current pipeline of 13 stores, covering many major markets throughout the southeast, Travelcamp continues onward with their goal of expanding their reach to provide more of an exceptional RV customer sales and service experience to the growing base of RVers throughout the Southeast United States.

Founded in 2014, and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Travelcamp RV adopted the slogan, “Helping more families make more memories through the adventures of the outdoors in an RV.” Travelcamp RV continues to expand, with a near-doubling of company-wide employees planned over the next 18 months and remains passionate about serving their surrounding communities as one of the leading RV retailers in the nation.

