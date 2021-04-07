SafeLend launches new program allowing Canadian vehicle owners to refinance their vehicle to lower their interest rates

About

Turbo Marketing is a hardcore direct response automotive marketing company that believes that salesmanship sells cars; cars don't sell themselves. Our only philosophy is that RESULTS should RULE... that's it!!! ﻿We will NEVER talk to you about spending money to build your brand or to get the name of your business "out there" with the hope that someone will remember you when the time comes to buy! Hope doesn't pay the bills and surely doesn't justify spending more money in marketing. Browse our website or call us directly at 1-800-262-0081 and discover firsthand how Turbo Marketing Direct Response Automotive Marketing Solutions can help your dealership generate tons of qualified prospects plus record-breaking sales and profits!

