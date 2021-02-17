Wye Management, Dealer Solutions and DRIVE Investments Partners to offer a new 2-day workshop on How To Buy A Dealership

New workshop: HOW TO BUY A DEALERSHIP (or part of one)

New workshop: HOW TO BUY A DEALERSHIP (or part of one)

Canadian automotive professionals at the top of their game can now learn how and where to find dealership ownership opportunities and the necessary financing.

WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This workshop is aimed squarely at automotive industry professionals who are at the top of their game but may not know how or where to find ownership opportunities and how to secure the necessary financing.

The workshop will provide General Sales Managers, Fixed Operations Managers, General Managers and OEM Managers with the knowledge, action plan, access to industry professionals and financing sources to help make the transition from manager to Dealer Principal (or managing partners) of a franchised automotive dealership.

Participants will learn and network with subject-matter experts and like-minded professionals. The 2-day workshop commences March 2021 and is the only one of its kind in Canada. 15 workshops will be offered from coast to coast.

Highlights include:

- How a dealership is valued;
- What are goodwill and normalized earnings and how they are calculated;
- How a dealership is purchased: Assets vs Share Purchases or Minority Partner Buy-In;
- How deals are structured and the pitfalls to avoid;
- How to find "Red Flags" in the Buy-Sell agreement;
- How to secure financing for the dealership purchase or minority partner buy-in;
- And much, much more.

Participants will meet:

Chris Schulthies - President of Wye Management. Chris and his team have created and delivered training for dealer groups, industry partners, technology providers, financial institutions and 13 OEM's in the U.S., Canada, Germany and Russia.

Bernie Clement - the former Senior Vice-President of Daimler-Chrysler and retired President and C.E.O. of Pembcorp Automotive Group. A self-made automotive executive and self-made Dealer Principal, Bernie has unique knowledge and perspective that he is anxious to share.

Farid Ahmad, President and C.E.O. of Dealer Solutions, one of North America's largest, fastest-growing and most influential mergers and acquisitions firms. Farid is also the Managing Partner in DRIVE Investment Partners - a private equity firm primarily dedicated to financially supporting the next generation of Dealer Principals and Managing Partners.

All the disciplines will be in one room, in one workshop.

Chris Schulthies added: “An understanding as to how to buy a dealership or gain an equity position is such a highly specialized (and almost secretive) part of our industry – and one that only an elite group of people seem to have knowledge and access to. The survival of our franchise system depends on the next generation of talented leaders that will navigate and conquer the digital age. We want to assist them with the vision, knowledge and tools to be stakeholders – and to enthusiastically and skillfully transition our industry.”

To register visit: https://wyemanagement.com/how-to-buy-a-dealership/

A pdf outline of the workshop is also available when you visit this link: https://wyemanagement.com/how-to-buy-a-dealership/

For a short video overview of the opportunity, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsm3kIFUHQg

Hector Bosotti
Wye Management
+1 888-993-6468
info@wyemanagement.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wye Management, Dealer Solutions and DRIVE Investments Partners to offer a new 2-day workshop on How To Buy A Dealership

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hector Bosotti
Wye Management
+1 888-993-6468 info@wyemanagement.com
Company/Organization
Turbo Marketing Solutions
2 ch BoisJoli
Chelsea, Quebec, J9B1J9
Canada
1 800 262-0081
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Turbo Marketing is a hardcore direct response automotive marketing company that believes that salesmanship sells cars; cars don't sell themselves. Our only philosophy is that RESULTS should RULE... that's it!!! ﻿We will NEVER talk to you about spending money to build your brand or to get the name of your business "out there" with the hope that someone will remember you when the time comes to buy! Hope doesn't pay the bills and surely doesn't justify spending more money in marketing. Browse our website or call us directly at 1-800-262-0081 and discover firsthand how Turbo Marketing Direct Response Automotive Marketing Solutions can help your dealership generate tons of qualified prospects plus record-breaking sales and profits!

our website

More From This Author
Wye Management, Dealer Solutions and DRIVE Investments Partners to offer a new 2-day workshop on How To Buy A Dealership
Canadian consumers can now protect the future value of any new or preowned vehicle they buy or lease
Veteran Car Salesman from Sarasota Florida Reveals Automotive Industry Secrets
View All Stories From This Author