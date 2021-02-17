Wye Management, Dealer Solutions and DRIVE Investments Partners to offer a new 2-day workshop on How To Buy A Dealership
Canadian automotive professionals at the top of their game can now learn how and where to find dealership ownership opportunities and the necessary financing.WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This workshop is aimed squarely at automotive industry professionals who are at the top of their game but may not know how or where to find ownership opportunities and how to secure the necessary financing.
The workshop will provide General Sales Managers, Fixed Operations Managers, General Managers and OEM Managers with the knowledge, action plan, access to industry professionals and financing sources to help make the transition from manager to Dealer Principal (or managing partners) of a franchised automotive dealership.
Participants will learn and network with subject-matter experts and like-minded professionals. The 2-day workshop commences March 2021 and is the only one of its kind in Canada. 15 workshops will be offered from coast to coast.
Highlights include:
- How a dealership is valued;
- What are goodwill and normalized earnings and how they are calculated;
- How a dealership is purchased: Assets vs Share Purchases or Minority Partner Buy-In;
- How deals are structured and the pitfalls to avoid;
- How to find "Red Flags" in the Buy-Sell agreement;
- How to secure financing for the dealership purchase or minority partner buy-in;
- And much, much more.
Participants will meet:
Chris Schulthies - President of Wye Management. Chris and his team have created and delivered training for dealer groups, industry partners, technology providers, financial institutions and 13 OEM's in the U.S., Canada, Germany and Russia.
Bernie Clement - the former Senior Vice-President of Daimler-Chrysler and retired President and C.E.O. of Pembcorp Automotive Group. A self-made automotive executive and self-made Dealer Principal, Bernie has unique knowledge and perspective that he is anxious to share.
Farid Ahmad, President and C.E.O. of Dealer Solutions, one of North America's largest, fastest-growing and most influential mergers and acquisitions firms. Farid is also the Managing Partner in DRIVE Investment Partners - a private equity firm primarily dedicated to financially supporting the next generation of Dealer Principals and Managing Partners.
All the disciplines will be in one room, in one workshop.
Chris Schulthies added: “An understanding as to how to buy a dealership or gain an equity position is such a highly specialized (and almost secretive) part of our industry – and one that only an elite group of people seem to have knowledge and access to. The survival of our franchise system depends on the next generation of talented leaders that will navigate and conquer the digital age. We want to assist them with the vision, knowledge and tools to be stakeholders – and to enthusiastically and skillfully transition our industry.”
To register visit: https://wyemanagement.com/how-to-buy-a-dealership/
A pdf outline of the workshop is also available when you visit this link: https://wyemanagement.com/how-to-buy-a-dealership/
For a short video overview of the opportunity, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsm3kIFUHQg
