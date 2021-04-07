Nucleus Security Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification
Cybersecurity firm successfully demonstrates effectiveness of security controls to protect customer data over prolonged periods of time.
Nucleus aims to help our customers build strong security through our innovative solution, as well as maintain trust through our own security and privacy practices.””SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Nucleus, a vulnerability management solution focused on unifying the enterprise security stack through smart automation and integrations, announced successful completion of a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination. Nucleus is a platform that automates vulnerability management processes and workflows, enabling organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities faster, using a fraction of the resources typically required.
— Jeff Gouge, CISO, Nucleus
SOC 2 compliance is a key industry standard in data security. Designed for organizations operating in the technology and cloud computing sector, SOC 2 evaluates a provider’s ability to securely manage customer data. In pursuit of this certification, organizations undergo a rigorous analysis that includes multiple trust services criteria, such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. For Type II compliance, Nucleus successfully showed the effectiveness of these controls over a sustained period of time.
“Achieving heavily-vetted and industry-leading certifications is just one way Nucleus aims to demonstrate our commitment to larger compliance efforts that exceed enterprise standards,” said Jeff Gouge, Chief Information Security Officer at Nucleus. “SOC 2 Type II compliance is a recognized standard to give customers peace of mind that we take the security and privacy of their data seriously. Nucleus aims to help our customers build strong security through our innovative solution, as well as maintain trust through our own security and privacy practices.”
“So many organizations outsource information security operations to their vendors, and if not handled securely, the risk of exposure to data theft and extortion rises dramatically,” stated Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus. “Nucleus has always taken the security of customer data seriously, and we relished the opportunity to demonstrate these controls in practice. We’re proud to have the certification to prove it.”
The purpose of SOC standards are to help provide confidence and peace of mind for organizations working with their third-party partners. Nucleus maintains policies, strategies and processes that are designed to satisfactorily safeguard customer data. For more information, please visit https://nucleussec.com
ABOUT NUCLEUS SECURITY
Nucleus is a vulnerability and risk management platform that unifies existing tools in your security stack, creating a centralized hub to control the chaos of vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation. Nucleus is on a mission to solve the real problems organizations are facing in discovery and remediation of vulnerabilities – before they become exploits. Harness the power of a unified vulnerability solution today at https://www.nucleussec.com.
Ben Skelly
Nucleus Security
