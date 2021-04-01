Nucleus Security and Assetnote Partner to Unite Attack Surface Intelligence with Vulnerability Data
Integration adds valuable threat context and intelligence while providing a more holistic view of an enterprise’s security posture.
This integration will allow organizations to achieve a more holistic view of their attack surface and security posture.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus Security, a vulnerability management solution focused on unifying the enterprise security stack through smart automation and integrations, today announced a new partnership with Assetnote, a global leader in attack surface management headquartered in Australia. The integration will allow joint clients to leverage Assetnote Continuous Security data inside Nucleus, adding valuable threat context and intelligence while providing a more holistic view of an enterprise’s security posture.
— Michael Gianarakis, Assetnote CEO
“This partnership solves a major pain-point for security practitioners, who have traditionally lacked visibility into attack surface intelligence as it relates to their broader application and network vulnerability program,” said Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. “We saw an opportunity to bring these valuable data-streams together into one view, connecting attack surface data with vulnerability data, allowing practitioners to see the entire picture and make faster, more informed, decisions.”
With this integration, users can push continuous attack surface data from Assetnote into Nucleus automatically, providing accurate asset intel in a consumable format to be managed alongside other application and infrastructure vulnerability data. This connection automates the process of reporting attack surface findings to the VM team – saving time, simplifying reporting, and automating workflows. Practitioners gain advanced situational awareness of their attack surface alongside their application and network vulnerability data without manually importing or switching between multiple tools.
“Gaining visibility is always the first step to managing the security exposure in an attack surface but it’s often the hardest to get right” said Assetnote co-founder and CEO, Michael Gianarakis. “With the depth of the vulnerabilities we discover across our customers’ attack surface and Nucleus’s centralized vulnerability management platform, partnering with Nucleus made sense. Couple this with the continuous asset discovery and the contextual information we capture on those assets , the integration will allow organizations to achieve a more holistic view of their attack surface and security posture.”
For more information about this integration, the individual tools, and its benefits, interested parties should contact info@nucleussec.com or contact@assetnote.io.
ABOUT ASSETNOTE
Assetnote has a single focus, to help organizations understand and manage their attack surface. Assetnote Continuous Security is an attack surface management platform that enables organizations to know their attack surface better than the attackers. Trusted by companies around the world, the Assetnote Continuous Security platform combines automated and comprehensive asset discovery with high-signal, modern security analysis to ensure continuous, near real-time insight into an organization’s evolving attack surface. Find out more at https://assetnote.io
ABOUT NUCLEUS SECURITY
Nucleus is a vulnerability and risk management platform that unifies existing tools in your security stack, creating a centralized hub to control the chaos of vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation. Nucleus is on a mission to solve the real problems organizations are facing in discovery and remediation of vulnerabilities – before they become exploits. Harness the power of a unified vulnerability solution today at https://www.nucleussec.com.
