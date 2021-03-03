Nucleus Security Closes Series A Funding Round with Arthur Ventures
Funding will allow the company to accelerate growth of its unique vulnerability management solution and break into new markets.
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus Security, a vulnerability management solution focused on unifying the enterprise security stack through smart automation and integrations, today announced the successful closure of a $3.1 million Series A financing round.
— Ryan Kruizenga, General Partner at Arthur Ventures
The investment was led by Arthur Ventures, an early-growth capital firm with a focus on B2B SaaS start-ups outside of Silicon Valley.
Founded in 2018, Nucleus has sought to revolutionize vulnerability management, aggregating data from scanners and other security tools into a central location, which can be monitored, prioritized, and acted on automatically through triggered workflows. The company has experienced triple-digit revenue growth over the past year while expanding its employee base nearly 300%. The funding will be used to accelerate growth across North America while also expanding the brand’s footprint in Australia, where the organization has seen tremendous solution adoption.
“We are thrilled to have the support of Arthur Ventures through this next phase of growth for Nucleus,” said Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. “I’ve never been more excited about the roadmap of our solution and the problems we’re solving for security practitioners. We’re proud to be at the forefront of a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach vulnerability management and application security. With the guidance and financing from Arthur Ventures, we’re now more empowered than ever to accomplish our mission.”
“Stephen and the team at Nucleus are building a high-growth, capital-efficient, product-first company that is perfectly aligned with Arthur Ventures’ investment philosophy,” said Ryan Kruizenga, General Partner at Arthur Ventures. “We are excited to partner with the company to further assert its leadership position within the fast-growing, risk-based vulnerability management market.”
ABOUT NUCLEUS SECURITY
Nucleus is a vulnerability and risk management platform that unifies existing tools in your security stack, creating a centralized hub to control the chaos of vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation. As one of the only preemptive cybersecurity solutions on the market, Nucleus is on a mission to solve the real problems organizations are facing in discovery and remediation of vulnerabilities – before they become exploits. Harness the power of a unified vulnerability solution today at https://www.nucleussec.com.
ABOUT ARTHUR VENTURES
Based in Minneapolis, Arthur Ventures leads investments in high-growth, capital efficient B2B software companies in every region across North America. Learn more at https://www.arthurventures.com/.
