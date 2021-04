Peter CONRAD . New Album 2021 100% French Blues " COULEURS BLUES"

Special Tribute to Georges Floyd

PARIS, FRANCE, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Conrad is a French blues songwriter and singer. Peter has been singing his own blues songs in French for manyyears. He has begun a musical partnership with the guitarist and composer Norbert Miguel to produce four EPs.Here is Peter’s new record, named « Couleurs blues » including four true blues songs. All lyrics are written by Peter while all musicsare composed by Norbert Miguel.Check out « Ombre et lumière » (Between the darkness and the light), a song that Peter wrote after the death of Georges Floyd, to protest against police brutal actions.Peter has been travelling the USA many times ; he is very much concerned about what is going on over there and that’s why he really wanted to take a stand.(Gérard Cintra 2021) VLS Productions/ Ursule Editions (Sacem/France)"Ombre et Lumière" Music Norbert Miguel/ French Lyrics Peter Conrad/ Drawing Olivier BernexTranslation Gérard Cintra:Between the darkness and the lightI can’t breathe no more,He’s kneeling on my neckI can feel my soul dyingWhat have I done to be treated that wayI beg them to let me goBut they won’t hear meI‘m going blindI cry for mercyNow the sun is dyingI’m all alone in a nowhere landI used to love my lifeI used to love my homeI don’t know where I standDown below it’s a revolutionThey made me a martyr for libertyPeople keep on crying out my nameWith their fists raisedReady to fight the devil for survivalBetween the darkness and the lightKneeling for forgivenessBetween the darkness and the lightFreedom has no other name !

