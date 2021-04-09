Latest Liongard Release Focuses on Customization and Data Control

Release includes IT Glue Integration improvement, a new Syncro Integration and two new Inspectors.

These latest updates and additions help MSPs access, manage, and use their data with as little friction as possible, helping them go from data to insights, faster.” — Joe Alapat, Co-Founder and CEO of Liongard

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liongard, an automation platform for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), announced its latest release featuring an enhancement to their IT Glue Integration, new Syncro PSA Integration and new Inspectors for Veeam Service Provider Console and OneLogin. These new features and enhancements allow MSPs to customize their Liongard experience and help them get from data to insights, faster.First up is an improvement to Liongard’s existing IT Glue Integration that gives partners increased control over the way they organize their data. This enhancement allows our partners to rename Liongard-generated Flexible Assets within IT Glue using their own standardized naming conventions, making data easier to find and providing a more streamlined view.In addition to the IT Glue enhancement, Liongard has introduced a new Integration with Syncro. This Integration enables MSPs to import companies from Syncro into Liongard, and to map existing Liongard customer environments to Syncro Accounts.“At Liongard, we live by a concept we call DREAMS, which is Data Rules Everything Around Managed Services,” says Liongard CEO and Founder, Joe Alapat. “These latest updates and additions help MSPs access, manage, and use their data with as little friction as possible, helping them go from data to insights, faster.”This latest release also features two new Inspectors that make it easier to manage their data:- Veeam Service Provider Console helps MSPs manage remote backup services and is compatible with Veeam SPC v4- OneLogin simplifies SSO management for MSPs by providing data including users, groups, roles and moreThe release also features enhancements to existing features, including:- Silence Alerts to easily tailor notifications and alerts to specific systems, providing a streamlined view and easier alert management.- On-Demand Agents that conduct serverless, cloud-based inspections in real time. These Agents will allow Liongard to better support global markets, unlock new avenues for growth and power continued innovation at Liongard.For more information on this newest release, you can read the Liongard April release blog or request a demo for a personalized walk-through of the Liongard platform.About LiongardNamed Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.

Liongard's changing the way MSPs manage and protect thousands of businesses worldwide. Manage modern IT with confidence.