Armstrong & Associates’ Hosts Sixth Annual 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit
Armstrong & Associates’ Hosts Sixth Annual 3PL Value Creation Asia SummitMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 8th, in partnership with KPMG, Armstrong & Associates (A&A) will host its virtual 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit. This year’s event details the most important global and Asia Pacific related third-party logistics industry trends including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional supply chain shifts, e-commerce logistics growth, supply chain analytics, mergers and acquisitions activity (M&A), and new technologies disrupting the 3PL market.
Through a combination of insightful executive panels, market intelligence, and thought leadership, the event takes an unparalleled deep dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of the global 3PL industry.
While the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit airs live in the Asia Pacific region on June 8th, global attendees are encouraged to register. All sessions will be available post event to registered attendees.
To join the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit as a speaker, sponsor, or attendee, please reach out to Armstrong & Associates at 414-545-3838. Additional event information can also be found on our website: https://www.3PLogistics.com/3PLAsia2021.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 23 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
