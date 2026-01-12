Armstrong & Associates Releases New Landmark Report: Even Keeled: The Business of Warehousing in North America

The Business of Warehousing in North America: Market Size, Market Trends, Major 3PLs, Benchmarking Costs, Prices and Practices

Definitive benchmarking on costs, pricing, and operational practices reveals a stabilizing yet evolving warehousing landscape

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) www.3plogistics.com , a leading authority in Third Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, has released its newest in depth study, "Even Keeled: The Business of Warehousing in North America: Market Size, Market Trends, Major 3PLs, Benchmarking Costs, Prices and Practices." The report provides the most comprehensive and current benchmarking data available on North American warehousing operations.According to A&A’s latest market analysis, the total U.S. Warehousing Market reached $221.4 billion in 2024. Value Added Warehousing and Distribution (VAWD) gross revenue climbed to $69.6 billion, a 2.2% increase over 2023, while net revenue rose 3.7% to $53.8 billion. U.S. warehouse inventory capacity expanded to an estimated 12.4 billion square feet by year end.Drawing on detailed data from 3PL contract warehousing operations and service agreements across North America, the new report offers a clear view of a sector that has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. For more than two decades, A&A’s warehousing studies have served as essential references for logistics executives, investors, and supply chain strategists.A Deep Dive into Today’s Warehousing RealitiesThe 2026 edition provides extensive insights into the operational, financial, and technological forces shaping the industry, including:• Extensive guidelines for warehouse pricing• Top warehousing 3PL outsourcing pitfalls• Warehousing 3PL sales benchmarks• Contract lengths, warehouse sizes, and revenues• Operating margins and expected vs. actual performance• Detailed VAWD revenue and space analysis by region and commodity• Dedicated vs. multi-client warehouse space by region• Capability and technology benchmarks• Warehouse management system (WMS) utilization trends• Warehouse ownership models and handling types• Free trade zone and bonded warehousing trends• Market rental and vacancy rate trends• A&A’s exclusive Top 50 North American VAWD 3PLsTop 50 North American VAWD 3PLs: A Snapshot of Industry LeadersA&A’s Top 50 list represents 4,995 facilities totaling 1.513 billion square feet of warehouse space. These leading 3PLs average 94 warehouses each, with an average facility size of 302,989 square feet. The ranking includes detailed profiles covering warehouse footprints, value-added service capabilities, and WMS deployment.E-commerce Warehousing: Rebalancing and ReacceleratingA&A’s analysis shows U.S. 3PL e commerce revenue declined 23% to $27.2 billion in 2023 following pandemic driven surges. However, the sector is poised for renewed growth, projected to reach $34.7 billion by 2026. Following the extraordinary 59% year-over-year increase in 2021, the market is stabilizing, with A&A forecasting 8% growth for 2025.A Must-Have Reference for Logistics Decision MakersThis report provides unmatched market sizing, benchmarking, and operational intelligence—data available exclusively through Armstrong & Associates. The complete study and additional research products can be accessed at: https://www.3plogistics.com/product-category/guides-market-research-reports /market-research-reports/ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market.A&A’s mission is to possess leading proprietary knowledge in supply chain management and market research that is not available anywhere else. Our ongoing commitment to this mission is demonstrated by the frequent citations of A&A’s 3PL market research in media articles, publications, and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PL companies. Additionally, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers worldwide.A&A’s market research enhances its consulting services by providing continuously updated data for analysis. Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the third-party logistics (3PL) market and the operations of top 3PL providers, A&A has delivered strategic planning consulting to more than 50 3PL companies. Additionally, it has supported 26 completed investment transactions and offered advice to numerous organizations seeking to benchmark their current 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.For more information, please contact:

