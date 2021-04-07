Concierge Auctions Announces March Sales—Including the Sales of Six Bahamian Properties

St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island, Bahamas Luxury villas in award-winning Bahamas resort Surrounded by rare wildlife and breathtaking nature, Punta Encanto is a truly private Costa Rican escape.

Matching sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet has been core to what we do every day.” — Chad Roffers, Chairman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in March.

Featured properties include Villa Siam, located in the exclusive Trisara Resort in Phuket, Thailand, in cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Phuket Prime Properties, St. Andrew’s, Little Ragged Island, Bahamas, in cooperation with Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty, five breathtaking villas located in the award-winning Grand Isle Resort, Emerald Bay, Bahamas, in cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T, and Punta Encanto, a private Costa Rican rainforest estate, in cooperation with Shawn Ferguson of Exclusive Homes Costa Rica and buyer’s agent Aimee Darby.

“As our largest private island sale since Innocence Island, this immaculate 730-acre island was an incredible auction opportunity,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Matching sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet has been core to what we do every day, and this private paradise was ideal for our platform, allowing bidders to name their own price.”

Other notable March sales include:

56-1089 Kamehameha Hwy #2 in North Shore, Oahu, HI | In cooperation with listing agents Julia Napua Fetzer and Sean F. Ginella of Hawaii Life and buyer’s agent Allan Pollack of Berkshire Hathaway.

Casa Rubia in Oaxaca, Mexico | In cooperation with Chad Pimentel of Vivo Resorts.

Grand Isle Resort Unit 1612, Emerald Bay, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T and buyer’s agent Aaron Tyler.

Grand Isle Resort Unit 1613, Emerald Bay, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T.

Grand Isle Resort Unit 1614, Emerald Bay, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T.

Grand Isle Resort Unit 1623, Emerald Bay, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T.

Grand Isle Resort Unit 1624, Emerald Bay, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T and buyer’s agent Jamie Sarles of Coldwell Banker James Sarles Realty

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.