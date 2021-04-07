City’s Survey Results Are In — Covington Community Summit Set For April 29

~ Citywide survey receives strong participation, solidifying a strong base for development of a comprehensive Downtown Business District Revitalization Plan ~

These ideas will help make our downtown stronger and more aligned with the visions of our community” — Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis

COVINGTON, VA., U.S.A., April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Covington is excited to announce that 231 survey responses representing a variety of residents have been received on the future of the downtown business district. The community has provided insightful information which will provide the foundation for the City’s revitalization plan of the district by reflecting what the citizens envision.

An official Community Summit has been scheduled for April 29.

“We’re grateful for the thoughtful responses we received from the Covington community and surrounding area regarding the revitalization of our downtown business district,” said Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis. “These ideas will help make our downtown stronger and more aligned with the visions of our community.”

What did we learn from the responses?

● Downtown Core Values: “tradition” and “family-friendly environment” were the participants’ top votes.

● Downtown Strengths: the community’s top votes included the downtown business district’s “main street charm” and its “small town feel”.

● Downtown Opportunities: Growth, new business opportunities, more restaurants and housing, as well as maintaining a family–kid-friendly environment accompanied by the “Outdoors” way of life that Covington residents hold dear.

● Downtown Dreams: more businesses and increased diversity of products; more restaurants, bringing in breweries and wine shops, etc.; the restoration and renovation of existing buildings; increased opportunities for families and kids; keeping businesses open and creating a downtown nightlife scene; and adding housing or apartments above storefronts.

● What Draws Folks Downtown?: the most common responses included going to the post office, bank, parks and pool; frequent responses showed attractions to businesses, restaurants and walking; and one unique response included “memories”.

Shannon Heady, Principal of Head Down Strategies, LLC., said: “Building on the strengths of the City of Covington’s downtown business district in addition to all of the creative ideas that we received in the survey responses, we are surely headed in the right direction. The in-person summit scheduled for April 29 will support us in finalizing our official plan.”

Head Down Strategies was contracted by the City government to lead the production and implementation of the core economic development and planning components of Covington’s Downtown Revitalization Plan.

The City received a Business District Revitalization Planning Grant through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. These planning grant activities will allow Covington to complete the preparatory work necessary to pursue a CDBG Business District Revitalization Community Improvement Grant to implement the projects identified through the planning process.

City residents who want to participate in the Community Summit on April 29 can register here, by clicking on this link.