Celebrate National Poker Day with clothing by Poker Day

Poker Day is celebrating the special day with a new line of t-shirts and accessories...including the official National Poker Day 2021 t-shirt and accessories.USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poker Day, a leading supplier of quality poker clothing has today announced they are celebrating National Poker Day with a new range of T-Shirts and accessories. As well as launching a new clothing line, they have also announced they have launched a Poker Chip Shuffling competition.
National Poker Day 2021 will be celebrated on April 19th, with millions of poker fans and players dressing up for the occasion. Poker Day has become one of the leading suppliers of quality poker clothing and accessories. They have become so popular, big named stars in the poker world have been spotted with their shirts. They include poker players Juliet Hegedus (IG: thequeenoffelt), Cedrric Trevino (IG: poker_traveler), Amrita Sethi (IG: _amritasethi), Kyle Tran (IG: suitedsuperman), Audrey Petit-Jean (IG: la.flechette) Charlotte van Brabander (IG: sjlot), Taina Lima (IG: tainadellima), Amila Ramadanovic (IG: mill8817), Emmi Juutilainen (IG: emmilara), model and host of The World Poker Tour Danielle Ruiz (IG: _danielleruiz), Actress Carla Betz (IG: carlabetz) and Comedian John Poveromo (IG: johnpoveromo).
It is expected that millions of people around the world will play poker on the 19th of April and live poker competition will return to normalcy…players and fans can’t wait! In the meantime, if you think you can shuffle you need to enter the Poker Chips Shuffle competition.
The competition will give people the chance to win either a Can You Shuffle T-Shirt or a National Poker Day T-Shirt. For people wishing to enter the competition, all they need to do is to send in a video of them doing the shuffle. All entries must be in by 12:00 pm on April 16th, 2021, and the videos can be sent to giveaway@itspokerday.com
With the biggest day of the year, what better way to celebrate it than wearing the best quality poker clothing brand. Poker fans can wear high-quality, stylish Poker Day T-Shirts just like their poker star idols. The T-Shirts, which are in high demand, are available for men and women. Remember, for those that want to be winners, enter the competition to have a chance to win a Poker Day T-Shirt.
For more information on Poker T-Shirts and rules, please visit https://itspokerday.com
