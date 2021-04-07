Fran Briggs Announces Best of Spring Reading 2021
Fran Briggs, American Journalist and Publicist
Selections depict romantic, calming, jarring, western, and inspiring narratives
These books not only promote literacy, but showcase the talents of ten authors who are capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a mass appeal of genres.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of the highly anticipated, Best of Spring Reading 2021, American Journalist, Fran Briggs has released her annual selections. The list is organized by title, author, publisher, a short synopsis of the book and a link for additional information and purchase.
— Fran Briggs
Genres from the Best of Spring Reading 2021, include mystery, suspense, poetry, humor, spiritual, sci-fi, romance and western.
While there is no standard formula for identifying the absolute best books, Briggs says she has identified titles that entertain and distinguish them from the masses. The journalist is committed to advancing literary selections each season.
"Take a journey to exotic countries; come face-to-face with forces of nature; add to your intellect, and more," says Briggs. "These books not only promote literacy, but showcase the talents of ten authors who are capturing the attention of readers who enjoy a mass appeal of genres."
The American journalist emphasized that the “Best of spring reading is not a list 'greatest hits', but rather a collection of among the best of spring reading in 2021."
Below are the 10 picks. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. The Shade Reaver Type: The Glen Highland Romance” (Ingram Spark) by E S Stephens. Thellen Vayne is looking for a man in the marshes, a political refugee, but the wolves are already at the door and he may have bitten off more than he can chew http:// www.esstephensauthor.co.uk/books
2. To Dance in the Glen: The Glen Highland Romance” (KDP) by Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple. Meg is threatened by the English; Laird Ewan MacLeod vows to protect her. But will a betrayal cost them everything? (Amazon) https://www.amazon.com/Dance-Glen-Highland-Romance/dp/1720064466
3. Things I Wish I Knew: Letters to My Little Sisters by LaDonna Marie (LaDonna Marie Books) Help for pre-teens, teenagers and young adults to navigate throughout life’s circumstances and obstacles. In this book, the author produces solutions and positive encouragement to face life’s journey prepared. https://www.amazon.com/Things-Wish-KnewLettersSisters/dp/B08BW8LZ9Z/
4. Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert (Avon) From Talia Hibbert's delightful Brown Sisters series. Follow Eve as she attempts to get her act together. https://www.amazon.com/Act-Your-Age-Eve-Brown-ebook/dp/B089SYX5F5
5. Create Dangerously: The Immigrant Artist at Work by Edwidge Danticat (Princeton University Press). A collection of personal essays on writing and exile by the celebrated Haitian-American writer. https://www.amazon.com/Create-Dangerously-Immigrant-Morrison-Lecture/dp/0691140189
6. The World That Revolves Around Hydrocephalus (CreateSpace) by Cathy and Kacee Barnes. A glimpse into the world of hydrocephalus survivor, Kacee Barnes. How a brain condition gravely affects her, and millions of others. https://www.amazon.com/World-That-Revolves-Around-Hydrocephalus/dp/1545125090
7. My Father’s Son (Anointed Hands Publishing) by Darrick Campbell. In spite of a complicated life and a litany of poor decisions, a young man learns how to rise from the ashes and encourage others. https://www.amazon.com/My-Fathers-Son-Darrick-Campbell/dp/1513626078
8. Mourning Glory (CreateSpace) by Warren Adler. An attractive Palm Beach woman is fired from her job at Saks, and, with little money and a teenage daughter, devises a plan to lure a rich widower to her side by going to funerals of their recently deceased wives. Available at https://www.amazon.com/Mourning-Glory-Warren-Adler/dp/1532982305
9. Goat Crazy by Pat James (Amazon) The Ultimate Goat Keeping Guide is jam-packed with insight and absolutely necessary for goat keeping success
https://www.amazon.com/Goat-Crazy-Healthiest-Producing-Longest/dp/1480256935
10. "Tougher Than the Rest" (Avalanche Ranch Press LLC) by Shirleen Davies
A passionate, fast-paced untamed western and historical romance. https://www.amazon.com/Tougher-Than-Rest-MacLarens-Mountain-ebook/dp/B00DVWRDN6
ABOUT FRAN BRIGGS
Fran Briggs is an award-winning journalist and publicist. She oversees a full-service brand development, publicity firm which serves growth-oriented individuals and organizations. An energetic, innovative entrepreneur and founder of several successful companies, Fran has caught the attention of radio and television producers; as well as publishers and editors of national and international media outlets. As a publicist, her clients have appeared on NPR (radio), National Television including FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Daystar Television, and CNN.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn