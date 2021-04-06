MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: March 29, 2021 to April 5, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 29, 2021, through Monday, April 5, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 30 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson .38 Special .38 caliber handgun, and a Intratec Tec-DC9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 5500 block of 8th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-040-015

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Michael Singletary, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon In Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 21-040-343

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Rapitar Phalangpornkit, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Simple Assault, Obstructing Preventing Interfering with Reports to or Request for Assistance from Law Enforcement Agencies, Medical Providers, or Child Welfare Agencies; and 31-year-old Darlin Gomez, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License), Possession Of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon(prior felony), and Threats to Injure a Person. CCN: 21-040-398

A Glock 19 BB handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 21-040-420

A 5.56mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-040-421

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A Glock 20 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Fred Anderson, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, Misuse of tags, Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and No Permit. CCN: 21-040-456

A Smith & Wesson SW380 .380 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Jimmie Burts, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Alter ID Marks of a Weapon; and 27-year-old Isiah Smith, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Alter ID Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-040-982

A Taurus TH40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Andrew Shuff, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon In Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-040-985

Thursday, April 1, 2021

A Taurus .38 Special .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-041-207

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Hassan Hand, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carry Pistol Outside Home/Business, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-041-214

A Beretta 92-FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-041-371

Friday, April 2, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-041-531

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Ray Stover, Jr., of Fairmont Heights, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threats To Do Bodily Harm. CCN: 21-041-623

A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber handgun, a Ruger 10/22 Compact .22 caliber rifle, and a Ruger MK .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-041-765

An AR15 Pistol BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-041-813

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns (pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-042-211

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Obliterate, Remove, Change, Or Alter The Serial Number Of A Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-042-208

Sunday, April 4, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tayquan Rogers, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-042-762

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, a Cobray CM-11 9mm caliber handgun, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Deon Dawkins, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device; and 33-year-old Dennis Taylor, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-042-638

Monday, April 5, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Bryant Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-043-149

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Janae Thomas, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-043-210

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-043-280

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###