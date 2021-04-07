27 arrested in Operation No Warning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents, along with Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol, arrested 27 suspects charged with drug crimes, including wide-scale drug trafficking in Leon and Gadsden counties.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We are in the midst of a national opioid crisis claiming the lives of nearly 17 people a day in our state. When you factor in other deadly drugs, the mortality rate rises even higher. The people who peddle these poisons must be brought to justice, and multiagency operations like this one are so vital to our mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives. Not only did law enforcement confiscate heroin during the operation, they also seized enough fentanyl to kill approximately 28,350 people—that’s almost equal to the populations of Franklin, Lafayette and Liberty counties combined.

“I am proud to work with FDLE, FHP, State Attorney Campbell, Sheriff McNeil and Chief Revell to coordinate and execute this sophisticated operation that led to the takedown of this massive, multistate drug-trafficking ring. My Statewide Prosecutors will aggressively litigate this case to ensure these drug traffickers face justice.”

State Attorney Jack Campbell said, “The Office of the State Attorney wants to thank our law enforcement and prosecution partners for their outstanding work during these many months. While our community has been in isolation due to the pandemic, the sad truth is that crime has not stopped. Whether combating the violence that always accompanies the trafficking of narcotics or the misery of those addicted, your local partners have continued to work unabated during these many months. Now that the arrests have been made, we will work with our State and Federal partners to bring comfort to our victims and justice to the people who make their living poisoning our streets.”

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “The work of our agents, analysts and partners on this case highlights the positive impact law enforcement has on the safety and wellbeing of its citizens. I want to recognize our members who dedicated much of this past year to Operation No Warning and our partners who have helped with every aspect of the case. We’ll never know the lives saved throughout Florida because of the work on this investigation.”

FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez said, “Many of these suspects have significant criminal histories involving violence and gang membership, and all played a key role in this large drug-trafficking organization responsible for spreading illegal drugs throughout North Florida.”

Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding said, “When law enforcement agencies and prosecutors work together to remove dangerous criminals and illegal contraband from our communities, there is no doubt lives are saved. I commend all of the agencies involved in Operation No Warning for their commitment to ensuring our loved ones are safe.”

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said, “Today, we, the members of law enforcement agencies in the Big Bend communities of North Florida, stand united in our efforts to stop drugs and stop the drug-related shootings on our streets. Operation No Warning is but one of our ongoing initiatives to prevent these drugs from ruining the lives of so many of our citizens.”

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said, “I am thrilled at the results of this investigation. Collaborative efforts such as these are invaluable to rural counties, especially when conducting multi-jurisdictional investigations.”

Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell said, “Illegal drug activity is often linked to more violent crimes and can impact the quality of life for our citizens. This investigation is a testament to joint efforts to help curb this activity and create a safer community for everyone.”

Operation No Warning began in June 2020. Investigators say the drug-trafficking organization was responsible for spreading large amounts of illegal drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, molly and marijuana throughout Florida, but predominantly in Leon and Gadsden counties. The organization also operated in Georgia, Texas and California.

During the investigation agents seized:

nearly 30 pounds of cocaine,

a half pound of methamphetamine,

more than one pound of brown heroin,

three ounces of black tar heroin,

over two ounces of fentanyl,

more than $330,000,

nine firearms, and

three stolen vehicles.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and State Attorney Jack Campbell’s Office assisted in the investigation and will prosecute the cases.

Suspects arrested in Operation No Warning:

Kevin Kwame Choute, 32, Huntington Woods Blvd, Tallahassee

Charged with armed trafficking of heroin, armed trafficking of cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to traffic in heroin, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine and tampering with evidence

Charged with possession of marijuana more than 28 grams and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Alpha PVP with intent to distribute, and providing false information to law enforcement

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in amphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in amphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with possession of marijuana more than 28 grams and possession of drug Paraphernalia

Charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Charged with possession of crack cocaine

