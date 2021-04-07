U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road) Reopening Plans

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 2, 2021

Contact: Rich Zacher, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948

Custer, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway16A (Iron Mountain Road) is reopening for public travel at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Highway 16A was closed earlier in the week due to wildfires. Motorists are advised to be alert to heavy fire-fighting traffic in the area. Please be courteous and allow emergency personnel the necessary space to do their jobs.

For complete road information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

