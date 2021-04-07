Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,567 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road) Reopening Plans

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 2, 2021

Contact:  Rich Zacher, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948 

Custer, S.D. –  South Dakota Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway16A (Iron Mountain Road) is reopening for public travel at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, April 2, 2021.  

Highway 16A was closed earlier in the week due to wildfires. Motorists are advised to be alert to heavy fire-fighting traffic in the area. Please be courteous and allow emergency personnel the necessary space to do their jobs.

For complete road information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

##

You just read:

U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road) Reopening Plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.