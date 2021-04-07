Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Highway 16 Closed from Wyoming Border to Custer

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Contact:  Rich Zacher,Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation alerts travelers that U.S. Highway 16 will be closed immediately to thru traffic from the Wyoming border to Custer, due to a truck that has become jackknifed in the road.

Authorities anticipate the road to be closed for a minimum of four hours.

For complete road closure information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

U.S. Highway 16 Closed from Wyoming Border to Custer

