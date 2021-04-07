A Tribe Called Fertility Podcast Interviews Dr. Neel T. Shah, Assistant Professor/Director of Harvard Medical School

A Tribe Called Fertility Podcast Logo Dr. Neel T. Shah Episode 11 A Tribe Called Fertility Podcast

Podcast Episode 11: “It’s All About the C-Section Baby!” which focused on the role of implicit bias in treatment for BIPOC women

We need systems to ensure that people responsible for health care are held accountable.” — Dr. Neel T. Shah, MD,MP,FACOG

UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday April 3, 2021, A Tribe Called Fertility Podcast released Episode 11 featuring Dr. Neel T. Shah, MD, MP, FACOG, Assistant Professor/Director of Harvard Medical School, where they discussed the relationships between implicit bias, systematic racism, and maternal health disparities among Black Indigenous People Of Color (BlPOC) women. In 2021, American women die in childbirth at a higher rate than in any other developed country. Twenty four percent of maternal deaths occur six or more weeks after a woman gives birth. However, BlPOC women specifically are two to three to times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death than White women. “Black educated women are more likely to experience more dire outcomes related to pregnancy and after they deliver their babies. Education is not a protective factor, income is not a protective factor, and insurance is not a protective factor. These staggering statistics are just a slap in the face.” (Dr. Jillian Lucas Baker, DrPH,EdM) According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the current maternal mortality rate for BIPOC women is more than double that of White women at 37.1 deaths per 100,000 live births compared to 14.7. It is also more than three times the rate for Hispanic women (11.8). BIPOC women’s heightened risk of pregnancy-related death spans income, insurance, and education levels. These significant losses are a reality for many Black families and are not national and daily news. In addition, BlPOC women are becoming more fearful of becoming mothers, because of the statistics related to maternal mortality. “I've had a traumatic birth experience and me being a nurse didn’t even protect me. The one thing that I can say is that we are our number one advocates and our loved ones, our partners, our husbands, our wives, and our families..we have to take these matters very seriously because what we can see is that we can’t trust anyone else to be there for us.” (Sinora Allwood, RN). Racism, implicit bias, and discriminatory experiences in the healthcare system are major drivers of maternal mortality and morbidity for BIPOC women. “We need systems to ensure that people responsible for health care are held accountable.” (Dr. Neel T. Shah,MD,MP). For these reasons, A Tribe Called Fertility was created to remedy these disparities and to provide healing by giving BIPOC families a safe space to share their visceral stories.For more information about A Tribe Called Fertility, to share your story, for collaborations or sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://www.atribecalledfertility.com/ ABOUT A TRIBE CALLED FERTILITYA Tribe Called Fertility (ATCF) is an influential podcast that features two childhood friends who both suffered in silence with fertility issues and now help bring awareness to black families by telling our/their visceral stories. ATCF delivers industry-leading podcast content while doing our part to impact black fertility and mortality disparities. We are leaders in this class because of our approachable and authentic delivery and using our fertility journeys to influence one-on-one and group coaching opportunities that foster results for our clients. ATCF remains dedicated to providing our audience with an engaging yet educational listening experience. We strive to personalize each episode. Our strategy at ATCF is to share conversations about black families, maternal health, and their experiences around fertility. Our mission is to provide support and possible solutions to decrease birth disparities for black babies and maternal mortality outcomes for black women.###

