Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 am (Mountain)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 10:00 a.m., on April 9, 2021, via Zoom conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the Agenda below:

I. Old Business

Identification of Replacement Code Volumes. ACTION ITEM. Appointment of Code Commission Chairperson. ACTION ITEM. Discussion Re: Extension of Publication Contract for Idaho Code. Recognition of Robert “Dan” Bowen, former Code Commissioner. II. Adjournment

Items may be placed on the agenda by contacting the Secretary of State’s Office at 208-334-2852 up to 48 hours prior to the meeting. Requests for accommodation of special needs to participate in the meeting should be addressed to the Secretary of State’s Office 48 hours prior to the meeting date.

Due to current office policies at the Idaho Secretary of State, the meeting will be conducted via ZOOM video conference. Details are as follows:

Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting Time: Apr 9, 2021 10:00 AM America/Boise