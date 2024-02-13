Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, February 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 1:00 p.m., on February 15, 2024, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:

1. Call to Order.

2. Approval of minutes

3. Discussion of Publisher’s Recommendation for 2024 Replacement Volumes for the Idaho Code Books (Action Item).

4. Adjournment

Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting
Time: February 15, 2024, 1:00 PM (Mountain Time)

Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 228 160 660 438
Passcode: WtXieE

Or call in (audio only)
+1 347-973-4395,,146615547# United States, New York City
Phone Conference ID: 146 615 547#

