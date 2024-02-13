Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, February 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 1:00 p.m., on February 15, 2024, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:
1. Call to Order.
2. Approval of minutes
3. Discussion of Publisher’s Recommendation for 2024 Replacement Volumes for the Idaho Code Books (Action Item).
4. Adjournment
Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 228 160 660 438
Passcode: WtXieE
Or call in (audio only)
+1 347-973-4395,,146615547# United States, New York City
Phone Conference ID: 146 615 547#