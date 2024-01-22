Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, January 25, 2024 at 3:00 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 3:00 p.m., on January 25, 2024, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:
1. Call to Order.
2. Approval of minutes from September 1, 2023 meeting
3. Discussion on 2024 Replacement Volumes for the Idaho Code Books
4. Adjournment
Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting
Time: January 25, 2024, 3:00 PM (Mountain Time)
Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 299 648 100 410
Passcode: oT98JB
Or call in (audio only)
+1 347-973-4395,,587563849# United States, New York City
Phone Conference ID: 587 563 849#