Brooks Enterprise & Consultants Licenses IDC's Industry-Recognized Diversity Certification System
Licensing IDC's certification and education technology allows Brooks to expand its current certificate offerings and drive change management at smart companiesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity Inc. is pleased to announce a licensing partnership with Brooks Enterprise and Consultants, an award-nominated management consulting company. The collaboration is a part of the Society for Diversity's overall strategy to leverage the intellectual property of the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® and impart formal skills and knowledge in a rapidly changing business environment. Together, the organizations can help engage talent, develop leaders, and yield results throughout the State of Georgia.
Leah Smiley, President of the Society for Diversity says, "From healthcare and education to business and politics, we all know what happens to those who resist change. Here is where great leaders distinguish themselves from everyone else-- they don't look at change as a problem; they see the possibilities. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) education helps leaders to shift the narrative, understand their opportunities, and manage the skills that are necessary to prepare for the next generation. The question is no longer when demographics will shift; the ultimate test is how well organizations will demonstrate relevance in a future workplace and marketplace that values "experiences" at every point of interaction. IDC's certification process has a proven track record of helping smart companies to pivot and update their strategy for sustainability." Smiley adds, "Brooks Enterprise and Consultants is an ideal partner for IDC because of the firm's expertise in change management, education and training."
Founded in 2012, Brooks Enterprise and Consultants specializes in employee development training and programs that influence individual behavior change and drive organizational impact. The firm partners with employers who seek RESULTS from training, not just a box that is checked off. Throughout the year, the Atlanta-area firm also hosts training sessions and workshops that cater to individuals who seek to advance their management and professional skills. Several years ago, Brooks Enterprise and Consultants expanded its offerings to include a certificate program that enhances DEI capabilities. LaKisha Brooks, Founder and Chief Learning Officer, says, "Diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to every organization and we want to ensure that it is approached in a strategic, intentional manner."
LaKisha completed the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® credential in February 2021. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Education degree in Training and Development. Additionally, LaKisha is a Certified Professional in DISC and Emotional Quotient and is a renowned author of two books, "Leadership's Got Everything to Do with It: Women's Guide to the Sustainable Leader and Organization" and "Learn, Lead and Leave a Legacy: Advancing Women to the Top!" LaKisha was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a "Person on the Move" and she was featured on ABC, FOX, CW, and NBC affiliates across the U.S., as well as in The Denver Post and The Miami Herald.
LaKisha's 20 years of experience in public speaking and 14 years of experience in sales and management consulting has translated into bottom-line success for clients of Brooks Enterprise and Consultants. According to LaKisha, "Partnering with the Institute for Diversity Certification, with their stellar reputation and credentials, allows us to offer additional subject matter expertise training for those who want to go beyond our certificate program. We are really excited about this relationship."
IDC designed its rigorous certification system to serve as the standard for forward-thinking leadership, and to distinguish professional achievements in the field of diversity management. Formed in 2009, IDC first began licensing its trademarked certifications in 2019. As the number one global credentialing program for equity and inclusion, IDC has thousands of certification candidates and designees in 48+ U.S. states and 20 other countries. IDC's certification process consists of a standardized test and peer review of a work-related project to ensure that certified professionals and executives have the knowledge and skill to lead change in the workplace. IDC has an advantage over other diversity education programs in that IDC provides certification-- which indicates high performance and achievement. While a certificate can be provided to anyone who completes a course, certification is an ongoing commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion work, and it validates a person's professional competency through a standardized assessment system. IDC adheres to certification industry best practices and is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence. Further, IDC utilizes advanced technology in its Learning Management System through CourseNetworking (The CN), as well as in its assessment process in partnership with PSI.
Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Culture Change Certification is useful for any leader, at all types of organizations, at every stage of development. Smiley asserts, "As employers look to the Next Normal, diversity will be the key to sustainability and doing things differently in a world where knowledge is power." In addition to its certificate programs, Brooks Enterprise and Consultants will offer both the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® exam prep courses. The classes will be offered in-person and virtually for leaders and teams who seek to achieve bottom-line impact and make real progress. The first CDP® offering will be a 4-day virtual class on May 10-13, while the firm will hold the CDE® class virtually on July 19-22. To see other course offerings or to learn more about Brooks Enterprise and Consultants introductory to advanced credentialing and certificate programs, visit: brooks-consultants.com.
