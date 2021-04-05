ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on April 29, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-108, Twin Bridges Boat Ramp Repair. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project includes excavation and installation of a 200 sq. ft. ramp extension and 150 sq. ft. apron addition to an existing concrete boat ramp.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by April 21, 2020 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Abadan Reprographics

509-747-2964

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-422-8665

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge Data & Analytics

413-424-3291

dodge.docs@construction.com

Lewiston-Clarkston Plan Center

208-746-3591

lcplancenter@gmail.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, at (208) 287-3730. No deposit is required.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS