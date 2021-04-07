Logic20/20 Hires Tejan Gabisi to Expand California Business
Logic20/20 hires Tejan Gabisi as Director of Strategy and Operations based in Los Angeles, CA.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20 announced that Tejan Gabisi has joined the organization as Director of Strategy and Operations based out of their Los Angeles office. Gabisi has over 19 years of experience in leading cross-functional, global teams and brings a wealth of consulting expertise to the company.
In his new role, Gabisi will be responsible for overseeing engagements that focus on strategy and operations, digital transformation, organizational change management, and innovation. He has demonstrated success in developing organizational roadmaps and executing tactical plans that help clients develop and deliver on their most important business initiatives.
“I look forward to providing real value in my new role and helping Logic20/20 grow,” says Gabisi. “I’m passionate about creating innovative processes and business models to solve clients' problems, and I’m excited to provide exceptional value across multiple industries for our customers.”
Prior to joining Logic20/20, Gabisi was a Senior Manager of Digital Solutions for IT service provider Enstoa, where he led the execution of digital transformation projects. He also previously managed teams at KPMG and Deloitte. Learn more by viewing his LinkedIn Profile here.
“Tejan brings both the technical and the consulting experience we look for in our leadership,” says Anisha Weber, Managing Director at Logic20/20. “He will be able to drive our clients’ vision forward, and I’m excited to see the innovative solutions we will be able to provide under his leadership.”
To learn more about Logic20/20, visit logic2020.com.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a West Coast–based business and technology consulting firm committed to enhancing your efficiency, coordination, and velocity. We partner with our clients to elevate performance using strategy, technology, and data. Our focus on clarity helps our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
Courtney Lynch
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn