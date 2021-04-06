Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SAU Notification to DOE for School Grade Level Configuration Changes for 2021-2022

The Maine Department of Education(DOE) is asking that School Administrative Units (SAUs) who anticipate changes to school configurations for school year 2021-2022 to notify us by May 1, 2021, or within 3 days of the school board’s final approval of the change.  The superintendent of the SAU that is effected by the change must send an email to MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov to notify the Maine Department of Education of the circumstances that may warrant a new school ID.

Reasons requiring notification include, but are not limited to:

  • Lack of need school closure
  • Change in grade configuration
  • Split of school
  • Merging of schools

The email should include the school(s) that displaced students will attend in the next school year, if applicable.  The Data Reporting Coordinator and the Education Data Manager will analyze the data and documentation, and coordinate with the superintendent of the SAU to make a final decision as to whether or not new school ID(s) will need to be created due to the changes in configuration.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to this communication, please feel free to contact us at the MEDMS Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

