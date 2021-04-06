JOHN LENNON SONGWRITING CONTEST CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY AND ANNOUNCES 2020 SESSION II WINNERS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Rothschild, co-founder of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest (www.jlsc.com), is pleased to announce the Grand Prize Winners for Session II in the twelve musical categories. They are:
Children’s: Waddlin’ We Go (The Penguin Song) by Beth Jean Olson
Country: Headin’ Home by Cohen/Martindale
Electronic: Brilliant Eyes by Jason Ryterband
Folk: Wisteria by Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, Erin Bentlage
Gospel, Inspirational: At the House and Mercy by Jason Yamaoka
Hip Hop: Little Man by Jesse Pepe
Jazz: Shine On by Ben Darwish
Latin: El Muerto by Alex La Torre Duarte
Pop: White Lies by Lara Chapman
R&B: Bigger Eyes by Kat Van Wyck
Rock: Low by Chase Thompson
World: Kokoro no kakera (Kintsugi) by Kat McDowell
The Contest has identified such stars as Meghan Trainor, Gaby Moreno, over the years. Judges include George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Elle King, Prince Royce, Flea, Art Alexakis and many more.
Prizes for the contest annually exceed $300,000 in cash, studio gear and instruments. The Contest is made possible with the support of Yoko Ono Lennon and sponsors including Apple, Gibson, Genelec, OWC, Neutrik, Audio-Technica, Casio, Universal Audio, Skoog, SSL, Reason Studios, and Mesa/Boogie. Each year, there are 96 winners across 12 categories with 1 Song of the Year, 12 Lennon Awards, 24 Grand Prize winners, and 72 Finalists. Proceeds from the Contests help to support the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus studio (lennonbus.org) which brings music education to schools and other venues nationwide.
In 2020 with the onset of the pandemic, the Contest launched weekly “Stuck at Home” contests with Genelec monitors as one of the prizes. They have resonated with songwriters around the world and will continue through 2021.
About the John Lennon Songwriting Contest:
The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, in its 25th year, is the premiere international songwriting contest. The Contest is open year-round to amateur and professional songwriters who submit entries in any one of 12 categories in two Sessions with 72 Finalists, 24 Grand Prize Winners, 12 Lennon Award Winners and 1 Song of the Year. Entry fees from the contest help support the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus mobile recording studio that brings music education to students of all ages nationwide. The JLSC is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon, and sponsored by Apple, Gibson, Neutrik, OWC, Genelec, Casio, Audio-Technica, Universal Audio, König & Meyer, SSL, Reason Studios, Mesa/Boogie, Skoog, Centralized, Sonicbids, Guitar Player, Bass Player and Electronic Musician Magazine.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jo-Ann Geffen, JAG PR, (818) 905-5511, jgeffen@jagpr.com
Joann Geffen
Children’s: Waddlin’ We Go (The Penguin Song) by Beth Jean Olson
Country: Headin’ Home by Cohen/Martindale
Electronic: Brilliant Eyes by Jason Ryterband
Folk: Wisteria by Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, Erin Bentlage
Gospel, Inspirational: At the House and Mercy by Jason Yamaoka
Hip Hop: Little Man by Jesse Pepe
Jazz: Shine On by Ben Darwish
Latin: El Muerto by Alex La Torre Duarte
Pop: White Lies by Lara Chapman
R&B: Bigger Eyes by Kat Van Wyck
Rock: Low by Chase Thompson
World: Kokoro no kakera (Kintsugi) by Kat McDowell
The Contest has identified such stars as Meghan Trainor, Gaby Moreno, over the years. Judges include George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Elle King, Prince Royce, Flea, Art Alexakis and many more.
Prizes for the contest annually exceed $300,000 in cash, studio gear and instruments. The Contest is made possible with the support of Yoko Ono Lennon and sponsors including Apple, Gibson, Genelec, OWC, Neutrik, Audio-Technica, Casio, Universal Audio, Skoog, SSL, Reason Studios, and Mesa/Boogie. Each year, there are 96 winners across 12 categories with 1 Song of the Year, 12 Lennon Awards, 24 Grand Prize winners, and 72 Finalists. Proceeds from the Contests help to support the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus studio (lennonbus.org) which brings music education to schools and other venues nationwide.
In 2020 with the onset of the pandemic, the Contest launched weekly “Stuck at Home” contests with Genelec monitors as one of the prizes. They have resonated with songwriters around the world and will continue through 2021.
About the John Lennon Songwriting Contest:
The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, in its 25th year, is the premiere international songwriting contest. The Contest is open year-round to amateur and professional songwriters who submit entries in any one of 12 categories in two Sessions with 72 Finalists, 24 Grand Prize Winners, 12 Lennon Award Winners and 1 Song of the Year. Entry fees from the contest help support the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus mobile recording studio that brings music education to students of all ages nationwide. The JLSC is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon, and sponsored by Apple, Gibson, Neutrik, OWC, Genelec, Casio, Audio-Technica, Universal Audio, König & Meyer, SSL, Reason Studios, Mesa/Boogie, Skoog, Centralized, Sonicbids, Guitar Player, Bass Player and Electronic Musician Magazine.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jo-Ann Geffen, JAG PR, (818) 905-5511, jgeffen@jagpr.com
Joann Geffen
JAG Entertainment
+1 (818) 905-5511
email us here