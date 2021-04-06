The Family Channel's New "Morning Beats" Show Offers Viewers A Fresh Blend Of Lifestyle And Inspirational Content
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Family Channel has launched a new program to help Americans start the day off on the right foot. Starring Ashley Larsen, Morning Beats features segments on fitness, art, personal development, entertainment, mental health, and more. Morning Beats airs on The Family Channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 AM E|P. The series also airs on The Heartland Network and Retro TV on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 AM E|P. Cord cutters can find the program livestreaming both days at 9 AM ET on watchheartlandtv.com and the brand new app It’s Real Good TV found on most streaming platforms.
In addition to its streaming availability, Morning Beats can be found on 163 stations across the US and it reaches over 56,000,000 households. The show's audience demographics are currently 64% women/36% men, primarily between the ages of 25-54. (9% 25-34; 34% 35-44; 19% 45-54).
"Morning Beats is a place to take a breath, relax, and have fun, while starting your day on a positive note. I hope that our viewers can share in my experiences and discoveries made on the show, inspiring personal growth for positive change." said Morning Beats Host, Ashley Larsen.
Larsen, a Louisiana native, is an MFA-trained actor. Prior to her time as host of Morning Beats, Ashley spent more than nine years in TV programming as a content manager before ultimately being promoted to VP of Programming for Sky Angel in 2015. Joining Larsen at the helm is 19-year TV veteran Emily Cline Bronze (who serves as Morning Beats Producer) and Joel Wertman (Executive Producer & President) - a 40-year veteran of the television and music industries.
"Our team originally set out to create an authentic and inspiring morning show, dedicated to helping our viewers live their best lives. Rather than just giving our viewers information, they get to learn new things right alongside Ashley. I'm really proud of Morning Beats, and I can't wait to see how it evolves over time," said Wertman.
Since the program premiered in January 2020 on its original home at The Heartland Network, the reception from both viewers and guests has been warm. Recent interviews have included: Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, supermodel and entrepreneur Josie Maran, NFL legend Terrell Davis, and world-renowned communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Caroline Leaf.
"Morning Beats is one of the best shows I've ever done. Ashley asked really good questions and the whole atmosphere is very friendly." said Nicolette Pace, a nutritionist and recent guest.
"Ashley is amazing. She's so authentic and you can tell how much she loves helping viewers. I so happy being on the show." said Florence Ann Romano, The Windy City Nanny and recent guest.
For more information on Morning Beats, please visit: https://www.morningbeats.live/
"Morning Beats" Air Dates & Times:
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Eastern|Pacific on The Heartland Network and Retro TV (Also streaming on both networks' websites and the It’s Real Good TV app at 9am ET.) Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Eastern|Pacific on The Family Channel.
"Morning Beats" Reach:
The Heartland Network (Heartland), Retro TV, and The Family Channel broadcast on dual coast feeds via affiliate stations nationwide. Please find specific distribution lists for each network attached. Additionally, Heartland and Retro TV are available via livestream on their free Roku apps and their websites.
"Morning Beats" Social Media Links:
www.facebook.com/morningbeatstv
www.instagram.com/morningbeatstv
www.twitter.com/morningbeatstv
Ryan McCormick
