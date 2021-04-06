INpower Global Insurance Services Names Bradway Widing Partner & EVP

IRVINE, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INpower Global Insurance Services pleased to announce the promotion of Bradway Widing to the position of partner and Executive Vice President. Mr. Widing will also continue in his role as the Managing Director of INpower’s Clean Energy Insurance Division.

Mr. Widing has more than 30 years of experience as a manager and director of Energy & Clean Energy insurance. He specializes in designing renewable energy insurance programs for developers, owners, and manufacturers of emerging clean technologies to optimize investor and customer risk.

“Bradway’s knowledge and experience in clean energy are unparalleled,” INpower CEO Bart J. Le Fevre said. “Our clean energy partners already know what Bradway brings to the table, and we’re very happy to welcome him into our partnership group.”

Before launching INpower’s Clean Energy initiative in 2019, Mr. Widing served on the Renewable Energy Vermont Board of Directors and was an Account Executive at several large brokerages, including Marsh & McLennan, Willis Group, and Alexander Howden. His background includes client account risk management, property reinsurance, and captive development.

Mr. Widing has a comprehensive understanding of clean-technology insurance issues. That includes the ability to provide distinctive coverage solutions for the London and North American insurance markets.

Bradway holds weekly “office hours” at the MIT Forum and Greentown Labs (the largest clean-tech incubator in the United States) for risk consulting. He’s deeply committed to optimizing opportunities and managing challenges presented by the rapidly changing and competitive investment climate in clean-energy and renewable market risk.

Bradway Widing is a graduate of Boston University and an active member of the Presbyterian Church. He has two dogs, plays squash and tennis, and enjoys Adirondack mountain hikes. He has been married to his best friend Martha for more than 30 years, and they are parents to four grown children.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC was founded in 2008 by Bart J. Le Fevre and Kristen Kang.

Since 2008, the company has grown rapidly and has received recognition from top industry associations. In 2014, INpower was recognized as the West Coast Risk Management Company of the Year by the Oil and Gas Awards.

INpower supports clients around the world from offices in Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; and Irvine, Calif. Specific services include management liability, property and casualty insurance, employee benefits services, private client-personal lines, risk control & safety, and claims management.